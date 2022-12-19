As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1,389 residents are still left without power following the first Nor’easter, according to Gov. Phil Scott’s office. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.

Green Mountain Power is putting a massive effort into restoring the power. In anticipation for the snowstorm, crews were tripled and positioned before the storm hit but the Nor’easter proved too intense, as the heavy snow downed many powerlines. They have since restored power to more than 111,200 customers following the storm.

Several schools and offices were closed in anticipation of the snowstorm. The worry for unsafe driving conditions was justified as countless main commute routes were unable to be cleared. Many residents were not able to leave their houses as a result of the snow, which left their access to food and supplies minimal.

North Country and New Hampshire residents were left in the dark for part of the weekend, but most of their power has since been restored.