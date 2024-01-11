More than 2,200 Vermonters are still without power Friday morning following a storm that brought heavy winds and precipitation Tuesday night.

And things may get worse before they get better. Another storm set to hit our region tonight threatens to cause more widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a high wind warning in Orleans, Lamoille, Addison, Rutland, eastern Franklin and eastern Chittenden counties overnight until Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, homes and businesses in more than two dozen towns are still without electricity. Crews are already on the ground in Lyndon, Huntington, Hinesburg, Underhill and other towns across Vermont, said Rebecca Towne, CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.

Towne said VEC has tripled its crews and added off-road vehicles to help workers reach downed power lines located off main roads.

“Bringing in additional crews is very helpful because then our folks know they have their support and it’s not just all on them,” said Towne, “Also, we’re very diligent in making sure we feed people and have a place to rest before getting back on their system. So although we work 24/7, it’s not the same crews.”

Earlier this week, tens of thousands of 10,000 customers lost power. Towne said crews are working around the clock to restore power to customers. Officials are urging people to stay away from downed power lines and to report any damage they see to electrical poles or wires.