Jay Peak, one of the largest ski resorts in the Green Mountain State and the scene of one of Vermont’s biggest financial frauds, went to auction Wednesday, with an opening bid of $58 million.

After an initial bid increase of $1.75 million, each additional bid increased by a quarter of a million dollars.

Three people are bidding on the resort, said Steve Wright, President and General Manager of Jay Peak. Wright said the winning bid won’t be announced until Thursday, but earlier Wednesday, he said he was pleased with how the auction had played out so far.

“The process today has been very aggressive in terms of pushing the number up,” he said. “We can’t push where we’re at but we feel extraordinarily good of where we’re at right now.

Some long-time visitors are keeping an eye out for the results. Guru Iyer, a resident of New Jersey, said he hopes someone with Vermont ties is the winning bidder.

“Hopefully somebody local enough and someone able to manage it well enough,” he said. “Being local has its own charm.”

“I think it’d be silly of them to make major changes to this place unless there’s something I don’t know about,” said Kris Vanorsdeo of New York City.

Vanorsdeo hopes that whoever ends up owning the resort continues to help it thrive.

“When you think about the people that are driving in here on the weekend, it’s full on the weekends,” he said. “During ski season, this is a generational place for people to ski.”

New ownership could mean a fresh start for Jay Peak. The resort’s former owner, Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, and three other men were indicted in 2019 over a failed plan to build a AnC Bio plant in Newport, using millions raised through the EB-5 visa program.

The resort was put into receivership. Quiros pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison. Bill Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak, was sentenced to 18 months.

Jay Peak officials are ready to put that history behind them. Wright still expects Jay Peak to thrive as a ski and summer resort, and said the new owners will likely add much needed infrastructure, like new lifts and new snowmaking machines.