Three people were killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday in Albany that shut down VT 14 for more than three hours.

Police said June Cleveland, 80, of Albany was traveling southbound on VT 14 in a Chevrolet Sonic around 4:30 p.m. when she attempted to pass another vehicle near Griggs Road. Cleveland’s car collided with a northbound Honda Accord driven by Jason Sanville, 46, also of Albany.

Cleveland and Sanville were pronounced dead at the scene. Also killed was Linda Major, 59, of Albany, a passenger in Cleveland’s car.

A passenger in Sanville’s car, 38-year-old Cricket Santamore, was airlifted from the scene and is in stable condition at UVM Medical Center.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.