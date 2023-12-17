A Topsham man is in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following a snowmobile crash in Groton.

Vermont State Police say Travis Laraway, 30, was riding on the VAST Trail near Kettle Pond State Park and Route 232 at 1 p.m. Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency medical services personnel were already helping Laraway when troopers arrived. They don’t yet know what led up to the crash, so they’re asking anyone who was nearby at the time to call the St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.