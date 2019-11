BURLINGTON, Vt. - A large, bronze statue of Samuel de Champlain has been on the Champlain College campus since 2009. But some student leaders are now questioning whether such a prominent commemoration of the school's namesake is appropriate.

Critics say they want de Champlain's statue removed over concerns that his legacy includes suppressing the indigenous people he encountered when he explored the region in the 17th century. While the French colonist made alliances with several local tribes, he was involved in several battles with competing tribes and killed two Iroquois chiefs.