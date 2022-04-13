A 43-year-old man has been arrested on second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a Hinesburg resident, Vermont State Police said.

Seth Brunell, 43, who police said is a transient, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday for allegedly stabbing to death Zachary Barbeau, 29, who was known to friends as Fern Feather. Brunell was ordered jailed without bail.

Police said Brunell and Barbeau had been spending time together since meeting several days ago. Lamoille County Sheriff’s deputies encountered the two in a vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Lamoille North Supervisory Union. Deputies checked on Barbeau and Brunell and waited for them to leave the parking lot.

According to investigators, Barbeau and Brunell arrived in a vehicle on Duhamel Road near the intersection of Cadys Falls Road at about 10:20 a.m. A short time later, police were notified that a body was on the side of Duhamel Road.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Brunell told police he was defending himself after Barbeau made a sexual advance and attacked him. Investigators said they saw no evidence of an assault or sign of injuries to Brunell.

Barbeau’s body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy, which is scheduled for Wednesday.