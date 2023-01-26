An on-duty Vermont State trooper was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in North Hyde Park.

Vermont State Police said Trooper Michelle Archer was headed south on Vt 100 in a fully marked police SUV and was attempting a U-turn when she was struck on the driver’s side by a pickup truck driven by Terry Melton, 35, of Johnson.

Police said Archer had pulled onto the shoulder and activated her emergency lights. As she started t the U-turn, Melton attempted to pass on the left by crossing the center line, police said.

The vehicles collided, coming to rest in the northbound lane. They were both towed from the scene.

Police said Archer suffered minor injuries. Melton was unhurt.

The crash is under investigation and state police say information is hlimited.