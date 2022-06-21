Littleton, NH — On Tuesday morning, a 2018 Dodge Ram traveled off of I-93 when it struck a tree and traveled down an embankment. First responders found the vehicle submerged in the Connecticut River. The driver, 44-year-old Joshua Casey of Concord, Vermont, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Alexander Tucker or Trooper Marylee Schnittgen at (603) 846-3333 or to email them at Marlee.M.Schnittgen@dos.nh.gov or Marlee.M.Schnittgen@dos.nh.gov.