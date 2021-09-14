Two arrested in Rutland with crack, more than 3,000 MG of fentanyl

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

RUTLAND, V.T. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police arrested two people Monday after they were found with more than 3,000 milligrams of fentanyl.

Nicole M. Jones, 40, of Rutland, was found in possession of around 1,583 milligrams of fentanyl. George R. Staples, 27, of Rutland, was found with around 1,157 milligrams of fentanyl. A search warrant executed at Jones’ residence on Lincoln Avenue turned up an additional 609 milligrams of fentanyl.

The search warrant and arrests followed an investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force that involved controlled purchases of crack cocaine from 43 Lincoln Avenue.

George R. Staples, 27, of Rutland, in was found with around 1,157 milligrams of fentanyl. Nicole M. Jones, 40, of Rutland, was found in possession of around 1,583 milligrams of fentanyl.

Jones is charged with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, selling regulated drugs in a dwelling, and fentanyl trafficking. Staples is charged with three counts of sale of crack cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.

Investigators say Jones had three juvenile children living with her. Police say The Department of Children and Families was called in to assist.