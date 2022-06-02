Williamstown, VT — At around 1:21 am on Thursday, a tractor-trailer traveling east on VT Route 64 flipped onto its side while attempting to navigate a sharp corner. The vehicle left the roadway and slid into a ditch, coming to a rest on its roof. The operator who was in critical condition was transported to the Central Vermont Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses claim that they saw smoke coming from the tractor-trailer’s brakes and it is suspected that there was a mechanical failure that played a role in the crash.