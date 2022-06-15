Salisbury, NH — The New Hampshire State Police Troop D was notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road in the area of 273 Old Turnpike Road at around 2 am. The two individuals who were in the car fled the scene and broke into a nearby Post Office. Police secured the area around the police, and the two individuals were taken into custody.

Police identified them as Michael O’Brien (35) and Courtney Samplatsky (34), both from Fair Haven, Vermont. Investigations revealed that O’Brien and Samplatsky were persons of interest in a homicide case in Rutland City, VT. They are being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections and will be arraigned on charges for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Conduct After An Accident and being Fugitives from Justice.