Two men were hurt Monday when Rutland City police fired at their car during an encounter near the Giorgetti Athletic Complex.

Vermont State Police say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. At least one officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, which then drove along the Oak Street Extension before crashing.

The driver and passenger taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, then transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Their condition and nature of their injuries are unknown, troopers said.

One Rutland City officer suffered a minor injury.

The names of the men and the officers involved were being withheld. Vermont State Police are expected to release more information Tuesday.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations were at the scene, along with the Crime Scene Search Team.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the VSP Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

