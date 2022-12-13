The bodies of a man and woman were recovered early Tuesday after a fire engulfed a Bethel home.

Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to reports of the fire at the two-story brick house on Christian Hill Drive.

Initial investigation by the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation suggests the fire is not suspicious. Vermont State Police are investigating the deaths. The bodies of the victims,. both in their 70s, were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies.

Their identities are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing, and police say they will provide updates as the case proceeds.