Two people killed in single-vehicle crash on VT 105 in Sheldon

Two people were killed early Friday when their vehicle crossed the center line on Route 105 in Sheldon, went over an embankment and crashed into the trees.

The driver, Bethanie Therrien , 22, of East Berkshire, and a passenger, Colby Reynolds, were declared dead at the scene just before 2 a.m. A second passenger was transported to UVM Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the St Albans State Police Barracks