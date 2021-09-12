Two escape injury in Rygate hot air balloon crash

Two people in Rygate are safe after making a crash landing in a hot air balloon.

The accident happened around 8:30 Sunday morning. The pilot, 62-year-old Keith Sproul of New Jersey and a passenger, 20-year-old Olivia Miller of Massachusetts, were on board.

They took off from the Post Mills Airport in Post Mills, Vermont. Sproul was flying the balloon when he tried slowing down by brushing tree tops. Vermont State Police say Sproul was pushed forward and lost control of the balloon. He instructed Miller to land in trees. Both managed to escape without injury.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. In July, The Post Mills Airport was the same place Vermonter and renown balloonist Brian Boland died in a crash. The FAA did not mention information related to the airport.