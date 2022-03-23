St. Johnsbury, VT — The St. Johnsbury Police Department responded to a report of a female slumped over the steering wheel of a running car at the Park and Ride located at 176 U.S. Route 2. The officer found 26-year-old Kelly Lamb of Hardwick, unconscious and under the influence. Lamb had a criminally suspended license and upon being arrested and searched, police found multiple packages of fentanyl on her person.

The amount of fentanyl was over the required amount for the trafficking charge, and police also learned that Lamb had active conditions of release from a prior aggravated domestic assault 1st-degree arrest and a prior DUI arrest. Conditions of release included not to drive without a valid license, and a condition not to possess regulated drugs. Lamb was lodged in jail with a $500 bail.