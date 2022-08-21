Brattleboro Police say they have identified a person involved in the fatal shooting of a man found dead at a Putney Road apartment complex Friday.

Officers found the man, who didn’t have any identification on him, shortly after 9 p.m. Friday at Great River Terrace, According to the Brattleboro Reformer, police believe the man was an intruder. An autopsy has been scheduled to help identify the man.

Investigators have not released the name of the other person involved. A gun was found at the scene, but it wasn’t clear if it was the weapon used in the shooting.