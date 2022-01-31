The United Nations Security Council met on Monday to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the mounting tension as more than 100,000 Russian troops are gathered on Ukraine’s borders. U.S delegates pointed out how dangerous the current situation is, whereas Russian delegates remarked that the U.S were provoking escalation and that they had no plans to invade Ukraine.

Local Vermont residents with Ukraine ancestry voiced their concerns and shared their perspective on the events overseas.

Irene Bihun, who was born in America to Ukrainian parents said, “Ukraine is very important to us, it’s the home of our ancestors and it is a vital nation in Eastern Europe, and we are extremely concerned about what is happening.” Bihun noted that it is extremely important that the U.S supports Ukraine during this time. “Ukraine is a poor nation,” she said. “It has not been able to amass the kind of weaponry on their own that is needed, so that support from America is so important to them, to be able to preserve their border, their nation, their language and their culture.”

While Washington may not be sending American troops over to Ukraine, they have already started to ship weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

“I am worried, I am worried about how this will end,” said Bihun. “I don’t believe it will be a full-scale war because there are too many consequences for Russia if that happens.”

Bihun’s comments echo what President Joe Biden said last week about “serious economic consequences” should Russia invade Ukraine.

Adrian Ivakhiv, who is Ukrainian by ancestry, works as a professor of environmental studies at the University of Vermont. Ivakhiv agrees there is a risk of military invasion but it is more likely that Russia won’t invade. “In Ukraine itself, I think people are sort of fearful, they are worried,” he said. “I think it is a crazy situation. They might get Russians to support a quick military scenario but not a long one, I don’t think Russians want war.”

Instead, Ivakhiv believes that Russia is most likely hoping for some kind of concession. “Or something they would be able to say look at what we achieved. This is Russia, Putin wants to show that he is strong.”

Bihun’s last trip to visit her family in Ukraine was 2019. “Ukrainians deserve to have their freedom and they deserve to be a sovereign nation.”