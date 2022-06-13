Police say a man who suffered serious injuries in a single-car crash Sunday in Grafton has died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Ronald Underwood, 28, of Newfane was driving south on Townshend Road just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. Vermont State Police say he lost control of his pickup truck near Wyman Hill Road, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on.

Underwood was thrown from the truck; troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators say any witnesses to the crash can call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.