UPS ends relationship with Newport store that refused masks

UPS has severed its relationship with a Newport store that refused to comply with the state’s mask rules.

The company says that is ended its franchise deal with the store after it refused to comply with the company’s uniform policy, which includes wearing masks. A sign posted on the store’s door said “we choose not to wear a mask” and if people were uncomfortable with that they shouldn’t come in.

In a statement, UPS said the company “made repeated attempts to gain compliance” from the store owner. “However, those attempts were ignored and as a result we have terminated our relationship with this franchise owner, effective close of business yesterday.”

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says his office sent the store two cease and desist orders, one in November and one on Wednesday. On Friday, a person who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.