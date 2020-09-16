US judge rejects challenge to Vermont vote-by-mail system

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A federal court judge has rejected a challenge to Vermont’s plan to mail ballots to all of the state’s active voters so they can cast ballots by mail or in person for the November election.

In a Wednesday decision, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied the motion for a preliminary injunction to block the system and he dismissed the lawsuit filed by five Vermonters.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Jim Condos says registered Vermont voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail.

The current plan is for ballots to be mailed starting on Sept. 21.