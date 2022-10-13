South Burlington, VT- A fugitive from Utah, and person of interest in a Concord murder case, was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library on Wednesday.

Detectives from the Concord Police Department told South Burlington Police that they had seen 26 year old Logan Clegg on Williston road, and knew he was a fugitive from Utah.

Clegg, a homeless man, had an arrest warrant for a felony possession of stolen property case in Utah, for which he is currently on probation. He’s also a person of interest for a murder that happened in Concord, New Hampshire.

Clegg is currently being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility and is scheduled for arraignment in Chittenden Superior Court on Thursday morning.