A Green Mountain Power worker from Massachusetts was killed in an accident at a jobsite in Halifax

Vermont State Police say Lucas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in an area on Reed Hill Road where trees had fallen on power lines. Police have not provided details on the accident or how Donahue was hurt, other than that it was an accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Green Mountain Power issued a statement:

“This is a very sad time, and we are focused on doing all we can to support Luke’s family and everyone at GMP who is grieving this unimaginable loss. Luke brought positivity and a lighthearted attitude where ever he went. He was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community for Luke, his family, and his GMP teammates. We are especially grateful for the first responders. We are holding Luke and all of his loved ones in our hearts.

A GoFundMe set up for Donahue’s family has raised more than $90,000. According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Donahue leaves behind a wife and two children and donations are being taken in Halifax to build a gift basket for Donahue’s family.