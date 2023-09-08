The University of Vermont Medical Center is one about 50 sites around the world chosen for Phase 3 of a clinical study of the efficacy and safety of an experimental Lyme disease vaccine.

The study, known as the Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists (VALOR) trial, is enrolling people five years oof age and older who live in or often visit outdoor areas that may expose them to ticks.

Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria found in infected ticks. The bacteria can be transmitted to humans and cause a characteristic rash, fevers, and fatigue, said Kristen Pierce, M.D., infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, professor of medicine at the UVM Larner College of Medicine, and principal investigator at the UVM site.

There are currently no approved vaccines to prevent Lyme disease in humans.

The study is expected to last about 30 months. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive the vaccine or a placebo. The study requires at least seven in‐clinic visits at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, including four or five visits with blood draws.

Trial participants cannot have been diagnosed with Lyme disease in the past three months.

The study is being conducted at up to 50 sites located in areas where Lyme disease is highly endemic, including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United States.

This vaccine trial highlights the benefit of having a world‐class, academic medical center in Vermont and Northern New York,” said Stephen Leffler, M.D., president and chief operating officer of UVM Medical Center. “We can help further develop important new medical interventions needed for our community, such as vaccines, right here with the help of our community and our excellent research teams.”

People interested in participating in the VALOR study through the UVM Medical Center can visit the Vaccine Testing Center Current Opportunities webpage or calll 802‐656‐0013.