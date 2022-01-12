The University of Vermont Medical Center is currently facing staffing issues as 422 employees are currently at home due to various factors including COVID-19 and having to take care of children and loved ones.

Starting January 13, the UVMMC will enact an emergency staffing plan, which will deploy staff to areas of highest need. The plan will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

“Our staff have been extremely dedicated throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic, and we know they will continue to work together to provide needed care for our community in the face of yet another challenge,” said Peg Gagne, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer at UVMMC. “That said, it has been a long haul, and we have asked a lot from each of them – they are tired, and like all of us, want this to be over.”

“If you want to support our health care workers, who have been showing up day and night to save lives for two full years of this pandemic, please get vaccinated,” Gagne continued. “If you are vaccinated, get your booster. If you know someone who is not vaccinated, help them get a vaccine. And continue to do the things we know make a difference: Wear a mask. Get tested when necessary. Distance when you are around others. Do not socialize when you feel ill.”