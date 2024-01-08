Burlington, VT – UVM Medical Centers Board of Trustees have announced the appointment of five new trustees with experience in multiple areas of their own expertise. The new trustees are Joe Bilodeau, Jane Catton, Naomi Clemmons, Ann Guillot (MD), and Elizabeth McGee (MD).

Joe Bilodeau

Joe Bilodeau if a founded of Bilodeau Wells & Company CPAs in Essex Junction. He has over 40 years of working experience and current works in business valuation and select estate planning. He is a native Vermonter from Middlebury and graduated from UVM.

Jane Catton

Jane Catton is the CEO of Age Well, Northwestern Vermont’s leading advocate for the aging population and the largest Area Agency on Aging in the state of Vermont. Cattton serves as an adjunct professor at Champlain College online and held multiple roles at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. Catton holds a BS in nursing and dual master’s in health care administration and organizational leadership, is a board certified nurse executive with additional certification in health care quality. After being born in Canada, she moved to Vermont in 1992.





Naomi Clemmons

Naomi Clemmons is a senior technical advisor for JSI Research and Training Institute, Inc., a global public health consulting organization dedicated to greater health equity and improving the health of individuals and communities. Clemmons has over 25 years in maternal and child health, and works on the factors around poor health outcomes that effect women, children, and families.











Ann Guillot, M.D.

Dr. Guillot is a retired pediatric nephrologist who worked at UVMMC, and at the University of Emerita Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine. She was the first pediatric nephrologist in Vermont, and was the Pediatric Residency Program Director for 25 years. She is a graduate of Wellesley College, and Jefferson Medical College. Dr. Guillot came to Vermont in 1974, where she finished her pediatric residency.







Elizabeth McGee, M.D.

Dr. McGee is UVMMC’s chair for the medical staff committee. She is a reproductive endocrinologist, as well as the vice chair for gynecology and director of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine. She earned her bachelors from Rhodes College and first medical degree from University of Tennessee’s Health Science Center. She has been a professor at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine since 2013 and earned her MBA from Brandies University in 2021.