UVM plans to phase out 27 programs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont has announced a plan to phase out 27 low-enrollment programs as it addresses a budget deficit of $8.6 million and to meet student demand for other programs.

The school says a dozen of the College of Arts and Sciences’ 56 majors were identified to be discontinued as well as 11 of its 63 minors and four of it’s 10 master’s degree programs. UVM says they either have had low enrollments or an average of fewer than five graduates a year over the past three years.

The school says students in those programs will be able to complete their degrees.