UVM president seeks approval on fourth consecutive tuition freeze

Following historic enrollment numbers at the University of Vermont this fall, the University president plans to freeze tuition once again.

This applies to students of all grade-levels in an effort to help them graduate on time and reduce student loan debt. If UVM’s Board of Trustees approves the plan, tuition will have remained the same for four consecutive years for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students.

University president Suresh Garimella says tuition freezes hadn’t happened for more than forty years before he stepped into the role.

“At a time when families are still finding their way out of the economic stress of the pandemic, it’s important that we renew our commitment to student affordability and access,” said Garimella.

President of the Student Government Association (SGA) Sam Pasqualoni says he’s graduating in the spring. By the time he gets his diploma, it’s likely he’ll pay the same tuition he paid when he first started at UVM.

“A big part for me was actually affordability,” said Pasqualoni. “I think this is a positive announcement and a great precedent to set. This is something we can look fondly on as an indication of care for our students.”

Another student is just beginning her college career. She says this financial support is great to have coming out of the pandemic.

“I think it’s really kind of helpful and nice to have that almost kind of like a safety net behind us,” said UVM freshman Caitlin Parker.

Eleanor Miller, the president of UVM’s faculty union, United Academics, says this proposal is reassuring for educators as well.

“UVM’s fiscal situation seems to have improved so that some of the cost cutting to academic programs and staff that happened last year that have been proposed won’t be necessary anymore,” said Miller.

Garimella says while its not easy to freeze tuition with minimal financial support from the state, getting a diploma shouldn’t be out of reach for students.

“Annual tuition increases, even modest ones, are not the solution to the budget pressures facing colleges and universities. And, it isn’t not prudent nor is it practical to expect students and families to absorb continually rising costs,” said Garimella.

In his 2022-23 budget, Garimella is also proposing to freeze undergraduate students’ comprehensive fee and reduce it for graduate students by 250 dollars. Room and board costs will remain flat for the third year in a row.