Pop-up clinics for Vermont’s homeless increase access to COVID vaccine

People experiencing homelessness rolled up their sleeves at a pop-up clinic Monday at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin. It’s one of several motels around the state housing homeless Vermonters during the pandemic.

About 30 people received the Moderna vaccine. Organizers say many people without secure housing also have underlying health issues. Good Samaritan Haven helped facilitate the clinic. Theresa Fannell, Health & Safety Coordinator, said it’s hard enough being homeless in good times, and this is just one step to increasing access.

“Although the Hilltop is on a bus line, it’s easier if we can actually bring things to people,” she said. “It’s transportation, the registration system was difficult for some people. Again, we’re just trying to lower the barriers and make it as easy as possible.”

Another clinic will be held Tuesday in Barre at the Old Town Hall from noon until 5pm. No appointments are necessary.