The Valley Players rehearse for their performance of ‘Murder by Membership Only’.

Waitsfield VT- The Valley Players is performing the murder-mystery ‘Murder by Membership Only’ in Waitsfield this weekend.

The play is set in an exclusive club for women mystery writers in London, when a member is suddenly found dead. Of course, the victim was a popular mystery writer and the subject of all the other members’ jealousy, so no character is without a motive.

The performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Valley Players Theater on Main Street in Waitsfield.

Click here for ticket information.