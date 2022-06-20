Local communities annually come together for Independence Day. Find the best way to celebrate near you.

July 1st –

FAIRFAX: Make your way to the Fairfax Recreation Park at 7 p.m. for the 4th annual “Party in the Park”. Enjoy food from vendors such as KC’s Red Hots and Greene Mountain Nutrition & Smoothies. Fireworks, food, and music make this event fun for the whole family. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/377058637710537.

July 2nd –

BRANDON: Have yourself a full day of festivities beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. There will also be vendors, games, and music. The Annual Street Dance begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. when the night will be finalized with fireworks. Visit brandon.org for more information.

GREENSBORO: The annual Funky Fourth Festival begins with a parade at 10 a.m., and musical entertainment and games after. Find more information at greensborovt.org.

July 3rd –

BRISTOL: Fireworks start the festivities off at dusk. There will be food, live music and games. Visit bristol4th.com for more information.

BURLINGTON: The annual fireworks spectacular occurs at dusk. More information can be found at btvjuly3.com.

MONTPELIER: The day is kicked off with activities beginning at 2 p.m. which include family fun and food trucks. The Montpelier Mile Road Race begins at 6 p.m. with the parade around the same time, at 6 p.m. Find more information at https://www.montpelieralive.com/.

NORTH BENNINGTON: Visit Lake Paran from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for family festivities and fireworks at dusk. Visit https://lakeparanvt.org/events/ for more information.

RUTLAND: Head to Northwood Pool for the annual Independence Day fireworks at dusk.

July 4th –

BRATTLEBORO: You do not want to miss the 49th annual Brattleboro Goes Fourth celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Fireworks and festivities will be at Living Memorial Park. Head to www.brattleboro.org for more information about the event.

CABOT: Find your way to Main Street at 11 a.m. for festivities and a parade. At 2 p.m., the local recreational center will have family friendly games and other activities.

COLCHESTER: Begin your day with a 5K Fun Run at 8 a.m. Head over to Blakely Road at 10 a.m. for the parade. Make your way to Bayside Park at 6:45 p.m. for live music and fireworks at dusk. More information at https://colchestervt.gov/363/4th-of-July-Celebration.

JEFFERSONVILLE: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade and continue until 6 p.m. at the Village’s Main Street. Continue your festivities at Smugglers’ Notch Resort for music and fireworks at dusk. To find more details, visit smuggs.com.

MILTON: The town parade begins at 11 a.m. and will be starting at Herrick Avenue. Head over to Bombardier Park West for live music and fireworks at dusk beginning at 6 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/334609298825461/.

SHELBURNE: Visit the Shelburne Museum for an Independence Day Concert by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Get more information about their statewide tour at vso.org.

SOUTH HERO: Make your way to South Street at 11 a.m. for a festive parade with an essential workers theme. More information at https://champlainislands.com/event/South%20Hero%204th%20of%20July%20Parade/f9b9202a-8a8b-4e05-b16a-f16f4d6418eb/2022-07-04T15:00:00.0000000Z.

STOWE: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade down Moscow Road. You can find entertainment for the whole family at The Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration which is after the parade. Head over to Mayo Fields at 6 p.m. for festivities and end the night with fireworks at dusk. Find more on this at https://gostowe.com/event/old-fashioned-fourth-july-celebration/.

WARDSBORO: The Street Fair starts bright and early at 9 a.m. The parade starts after at 10 a.m. Visit wardsborovermont.com for more information.

WARREN: The Warren Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. Work on your dancing skills at the street dance beginning at 11:15 a.m. Head to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak for fireworks at dusk. Find more information at madrivervalley.com/4th.

WOODSTOCK: Head over to “4th on the Farm” at Billings Farm & Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This fun filled day includes wagon rides, flag making, sack races, and more. Check out https://www.woodstockinn.com/do/events/4th-on-the-farm for more information on the event.