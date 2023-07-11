Ludlow, VT – With flood waters subsiding, southern Vermont towns are beginning to assess the damage, and some of the worst of it can be seen in Ludlow.

Near Routes 100 and 103, what used to be a train bridge is now just train tracks suspended and hanging in the air, overtop of what is now a gorge as the floodwaters came rushing through and washed all of that land away.

On Route 100 and 103, the aftermath left head-high piles of mud and rocks, making the roads impassable and leaving the Okemo Marketplace completely buried.

Deeper into town, rivers have carved up roadways and a 300-pound dumpster was tossed on to a picnic bench like a toy.

As people living nearby surveyed the damage, nearly everyone made the same comparison and saying this destruction is like a second coming of Tropical Storm Irene.

“You know there’s spots that are worse. There are spots that are maybe a little better, but in terms of the scale of damage I would say it’s on par, maybe more damage, but you know, might be splitting hairs there. There’s a lot of damage around and I would say it’s nothing short of Irene,” said Mark and Lilly Falango who live in Weston.

Dealing with two once-in-a-lifetime storms in a span of just 12 years, Ludlow will work on digging out once again along with many other towns across southern Vermont.