Vermont advises limiting gatherings, no holiday travel

State officials are advising Vermonters not to travel during Thanksgiving and to limit social gatherings in general and to no more than 10 people with a rise in coronavirus outbreaks in Vermont and a surge in cases regionally and nationally.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday during the governor’s virus briefing that recent data and trends show “we need to up our game” to protect “communities and prevent large spread infections.” Levine said the Health Department is following roughly 11 outbreaks and 42 “situations,” which he described as individual or small numbers of cases.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on Friday urged Chittenden County residents to double down, saying the community is facing an elevation risk of virus infections right now.