Vermont authorities investigating death of man just after release from prison detox

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of 32-year-old New Hampshire man who was found in the parking lot of Northwest Correctional Facility minutes after being released from the prison’s detox program.

Police say Joshua Dovholuk of Lincoln, New Hampshire, suffered from a “significant preexisting medical condition” and had not been following his treatment plan. The final results of an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine what caused his death are pending the completion of toxicology tests.

Dovholuk had several interactions with law enforcement in the 24 hours leading up to his death, according to police, who first encountered Dovholuk at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash on S. Wheelock Road in Lyndon. Troopers found Dovholuk uninjured near a vehicle on its side. He was evaluated by EMS first responders and released at the scene.

Several hours later, St. Johnsbury Police officers encountered Dovholuk, who appeared to be impaired. He was evaluated and brought to the detox program at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury shortly after 9 p.m.

Dovholuk was released from detox at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, and minutes later was found in the parking lot by a corrections staffer, who called 911. Dovholuk was transported to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say his death does not appear to be suspicious. State police say Dovholuk was cooperative with police and corrections personnel and that “at no time” did officers or prison officials use force.

The investigation is ongoing.