The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $1,049,791 in federal funding to Vermont to reimburse for administrative costs during the pandemic. The funds cover the costs of implementing food distribution programs that provided meals to individuals in need and those negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Vermont with these costs,” said FEMA Region I Acting Regional Administrator Paul Ford. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”