ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board will start accepting pre-qualification applications to open cannabis businesses beginning March 16. Pre-qualification does not automatically grant an applicant a license. Once pre-qualified applicants have a year to get a full license.
The pre-qualification application requires a $500 fee that goes toward the $1,000 final application fee. The Cannabis Control Board said licensing fees are separate from the application fee.
Pre-qualification requirements
An Operating Plan which includes:
- The type and name of the business to be licensed, along with documentation that it’s registered to do business in Vermont.
- Identity of any owners or other principals for the business
- Name of main point of contact for the Cannabis Control Board
- Type of license or licenses sought, and tier (if relevant)
- Whether anyone mentioned in the operating plan is a past or present owner or principal of a cannabis business outside of Vermont
A background check is also required for pre-qualification. Applicants will have to submit the following:
- Name, date of birth, and address for all applicants and principals of the cannabis establishment
- A copy of driver’s licenses or other government issued ID’s
- A description of any license denial, as well as any civil or administrative action taken against an applicant
- A criminal history record check for federal, Vermont, and other state convictions.