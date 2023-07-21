Berlin, VT – In a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Vermont stands out with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation.

The unemployment rates for New Hampshire and South Dakota were the lowest and reported at a mere 1.8 percent each.

In a broader context, the national unemployment rate, which stands at 3.6 percent, also remained unchanged compared to June 2022.

While 22 states displayed unemployment rates lower than the national figure, only three states managed to reach the 1.8 percent mark.

The low unemployment rate is an encouraging sign for Vermonters, demonstrating the state’s commitment to economic growth and stability.

For further information and more detailed employment statistics, refer to the official BLS report at www.bls.gov/news.release/laus.nr0.htm.