Vermont casts 3 electoral votes for President-elect Biden

Vermont

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s three representatives to the Electoral College have cast the state’s presidential ballots for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The representatives, members of the state’s Democratic Party, met Monday at the Statehouse in Montpelier. After being sworn in by Secretary of State Jim Condos, Terje Anderson, Linda Gravell and Kesha Ram signed the ballots, which were then collected and given to Condos.

Biden and Harris easily won Vermont in last month’s presidential election

