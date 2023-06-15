Montpelier, VT – Lawmakers are releasing information about the state’s current capacity to continue housing the homeless population in the General Assistance Motel Housing Program for the coming months.

It is unclear how many Vermonters will qualify for the help, but lawmakers are devising a plan to help house all of those still in the program no matter their qualifications for the foreseeable future until alternative housing is found.

After a constant push from advocates, the scope of Vermont’s ability to house the state’s homeless population in hotels and motels has widened for those with disabilities, families with young children, and those over 65 years old.

“They are extended by 28 days, but there are other families that are in what is called the catastrophic category. They are eligible for 84 days,” said Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson.

Samuelson says the program’s extension will cost an additional $7 to $10 million dollars and according to state data, 636 of the 1200 households still in the program would fall under the catastrophic category.

The agency says the data is based off pre-pandemic projections.

“These numbers reflect what DCF has for information related to eligibility as of now,” said Samuelson.

More concrete numbers will be released on July 1st when the program reverts back to pre-pandemic requirements.

While eligibility with the current outlook of the program is still up in the air, the house and senate have been working on a proposal to ensure the current population of the program.

“We came back and came at the problem from a new angle,” said Burlington State Senator Phil Baruth.

A coalition of 17 lawmakers have continually threatened to uphold the governor’s budget veto if a deal isn’t reached.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is set to meet with legislative leadership on Friday and is open to new ideas, but Scott doesn’t want to pull funds from other sources of need, including future infrastructure.

“Given the economic storm clouds that I keep talking about, we’re going to need that match money to help keep some of these projects moving forward, in order to help our economy,” said Governor Scott.

“The party is over. It is time to go back to reality,” said State Senator Russ Ingalls.

Secretary Samuelson also said that Vermont is one of the last states to ramp down their General Assistance Housing Program.

Samuelson also said there has been no massive influx of out of staters coming to Vermont for assistance.

The full scope of house and senate plans is expected in the next couple of days.