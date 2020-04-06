Vermont could have between 40 to 100 COVID-19 deaths

Health experts are saying that this week could be the worst for Coronavirus cases. Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said in a press conference on Monday that if you look at some of the worst parts of modeling, Vermont could have closer to 100 COVID-19 deaths. According to the Health Department, as of today there have be 23 death in Vermont.

Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine says that Vermont is being less restrictive with who can receive a coronavirus test. This means the state is seeing more tests but the number of positive tests is around ten to twelve percent.

“This is actually a sign that all of the hard work everyone in Vermont is doing is actually paying off.” said Dr. Mark Levine.

Even with these positive signs, Governor Phil Scott said that Vermonters still need to stay home. He also said that social distancing is still the best way to slow the spread of this virus and we can’t take our foot off the gas just yet.

“This is one in a century challenge. But with each of us sacrificing for the greater good, with neighbors helping neighbors, using Vermont common sense and ingenuity, and by uniting around the common use of protecting one another we will beat this” said Governor Phil Scott.

Dr. Mark Levine stated that all the measures we are taking now, like the Governor’s “Stay home, stay safe” order could be the key to saving many lives.

“The more recent modeling that was done out of Northeastern University shows that all of what we are doing now could potentially, when it’s all over, have saved over 1,700 lives.”

Right now, the state Emergency Operations Center says Vermont currently has 208 ventilators to help treat the sickest COVID-19 patients. The EOC said the state has been sourcing PPE in collaboration with hospitals and clinicians. As of April 4, the state has placed orders for more than 3.7 million items, primarily masks, from 10 vendors. Governor Phil Scott said he is comfortable with the available supply of personal protective equipment, but he is still looking for more.

Governor Phil Scott said, “”I am calling someone in Connecticut who knows something about N95 masks and could possibly get us a half a million in or a million of them. So we are trying to follow that up.”

According to Public Safety Commissioner, Mike Schirling, Vermont already had a robust P-P-E supply chains in place. This was the key to securing the needed supplies.

Public Safety Commissioner, Michael Schirling said, “Some really smart folks that help us to do the procurement to back up the hospitals. In particular UVM medical center and the hospital network. But it is important to note that FEMA trucks did arrive with supply of PPE to back fill the warehouse.”

At the press conference, Governor Scott also said that he probably will be extending his “Stay home, stay safe order” later this week.