Colchester, Vt – Vermonters can now have free overdose-reversal medication delivered to their door, courtesy of the Vermont Department of Health.

Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty says naloxone — or Narcan — kits will be shipped by mail to anyone who requests them. She said the idea came from the state’s Opioid Settlement Committee, which makes recommendations for the $60 million Vermont received as its share of a nationwide settlement with opioid manufacturers.

“Given the scale of overdoses that we’re seeing and increasingly in public places, it’s wise to anyone, whether you are a substance user yourself or you have friends or loved ones who are, I think it’s important for everyone to have it available,” Dougherty said.

Naloxone, which is sold under the brand name Narcan, is a medication that can reverse an opioid-related overdoses. Each kit comes with two 4 milligram doses of Narcan, 10 fentanyl test strips and instructions.

Dougherty urges Vermonters struggling with opioid dependence to visit VThelplink, a free, around-the-clock resource that provides confidential support, including referrals to substance-use treatment and recovery services.