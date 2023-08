Barton, VT – The Vermont Department of Health is offering free tetanus vaccinations in Barton on Wednesday.

The department announced Monday on social media that the vaccine will be available for anyone 65 and under who has come in contact with flood waters.

Have you been exposed to contaminated waters, soil, dirt, etc.? If so, we encourage you to get your tetanus vaccine.



The vaccination clinic will take place at 17 Village Square in the Memorial Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is one of the many initiatives the state is taking to help residents with flood recovery.