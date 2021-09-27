Vermont Department of Health registers more than 700 people in 75+ age band for boosters

Despite technical difficulties with the phone lines Monday, Vermont registered more than 700 people 75 and older for their Covid-19 boosters.

The state’s Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty says several state agencies experienced the issue. The Department notified followers on social media shortly after 10 a.m. But the problem was fixed within the hour.

“Once our phone was working it actually went very well. And I actually heard from our call center director that they had very minimal wait times — less than five minutes throughout the day,” said Dougherty.

The health department made 737 appointments at state-sponsored clinics. Dougherty says this number likely higher because it doesn’t include those who are going to pharmacies. State health leaders encourage Vermonters to wait at least six months after their second dose to get their third shot.

“We’ve had over a thousand 80 and older people make appointments for their booster shot and just today we’ve have 737 people 75 and older register for their third appointment,” said Dougherty.

Organizations distributing the boosters say they’re ready for the rollout. Executive Director of Waterbury Ambulance Mark Podgwaite says when the state was given the green light, he and his colleagues got to work.

“We were given the word on Thursday that it was a go for Monday, so had basically three days to get this place set up and ready to roll,” said Podgwaite.

He welcomed Pfizer recipients at the Agency of Transportation building in Berlin. He says turn out was slow on Monday expects it to pick up later this week.

While Podgwaite urges those to get a third jab, he also highly recommends getting tested if you’re not feeling well.

“Without question. Symptomatic or not, you never know you may have been next to, whom you may have been exposed by. We can’t emphasize enough the need to test,” said Podgwaite.

Dougherty says there will be up to 18 boosters clinics available this week and up to 11 on the weekends. With these clinics now available, Dougherty says the state is busy promoting the vaccine to many demographics: those unvaccinated, those 12 and up, and those ready for their third appointment.

“You know, there is a lot of nuanced messaging happening right now but we’re really just trying to get the word out as best we can so we can continue to be one of the highest vaccinated states in the country.”

This Wednesday, the state will administer boosters to those 70 and older. On Friday, those 65 and older will be eligible along with 18 to 64-year-olds with chronic health conditions.