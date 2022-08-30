In a memo to school nurses, Vermont health officials have updated the protocol for students who show symptoms of COVID-19.

The memo from the Department of Health calls on schools to have isolation spaces that allow ventilation to the outside of the building.

Testing can be done at school, but only with the permission of a student’s parent or guardian. Students who reviewed negative antigen test results can return to class, but will given an additional test to take home. They will need to test negative at the start of the next school day.

As a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott said the state is working with schools to address “the endemic stage” of the pandemic.

“I hope we’re on the other side of this but we’re continuing to monitor on a day-to-day basis, and we will react accordingly. At this point in time, we’re on the other end of this,” said Scott.

State officials recommend students and staff to stay up-to-date on vaccinations.