Vermont eases travel restrictions for those fully vaccinated

Starting next week Vermont is easing travel restrictions for Vermonters and visitors who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Scott says two weeks after receiving their second dose of the vaccine, Vermonters do not have to quarantine after travel starting on Tuesday. Out-of-state visitors to Vermont also are exempt from quarantining if they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated.

The state is also easing visitation restrictions for fully vaccinated residents of long-term care facilities in areas where there are no current outbreaks beginning next Friday, Feb. 26.