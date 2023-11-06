COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and test kits previously purchased and shipped to states by the federal government are now being acquired directly from the Centers for Disease Control.

Patsy Kelso, State Epidemiologist with the Vermont Department of Health, says that getting a COVID vaccine under the Vermont Immunization Program is going to look a lot like getting your flu shot.

“It kind of depends on your age and your insurance status, but the idea is the vast majority of people should be able to get a COVID vaccine at no cost,” says Kelso.

Vermont is receiving bi-weekly allocations of the vaccine, Kelso said, and the department will take requests from primary care providers and number of patients into account in order to meet demand as equitably as possible.

However, shortages are likely, she said. And some Vermonters can experience long wait times for appointments. “Honestly, we’re not able to purchase as many doses as we’d like to meet the need everywhere,” Kelso said.

The Vermont Immunization Program covers people between the ages of 5-64, meaning some people will incur out-of-pocket costs. Kelso said the CDC Bridge Access Program provides vaccines for underinsured and uninsured people. Doses for those vaccines can be found at federally qualified health centers and some pharmacies.

For more information on COVID-19 symptoms, how to get tested, and where and how to get vaccinated, visit: HealthVermont.gov/Covid-19 .