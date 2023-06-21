Our ABC22/FOX44 ‘Feed a Family’ food drive, the summer edition, continues this Friday, June 23rd at the City Market in Burlington. We’ll be collecting hygiene products, non-perishable food, and funds to help our communities in need.

The Vermont Federal Credit Union officially became a sponsor of ‘Feed a Family’ this year. Peter Winch, the Vice President of Marketing for the Vermont Federal Credit Union says, “as a credit union, one of the things we really strive to do is give back to our community”.

In addition to collecting funds and food at City Market on the southside Burlington this Friday, the Vermont Federal Credit Union will have donation bins at each of their eight locations. These donation bins are hard to miss and will be in place through the end of the month.