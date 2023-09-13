SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT – In a heartfelt tribute to the brave first responders who answered the call during the tragic events of 9/11, gyms across our region are coming together to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of that fateful day. One such event, the Stair Master Challenge, held at Crunch Fitness which is a South Burlington gym, stands as a symbol of unity and remembrance.

The Stair Master Challenge, an initiative aimed at inviting community members to climb thousands of stairs, serves as a poignant reminder of the heroic first responders who ascended the stairs of the World Trade Center on that unforgettable day.

The doors to the Stair Master Challenge opened at 5 AM and remained accessible until 11 PM, coinciding with the fitness center’s closing hours. Notably, this challenge is open to the public, regardless of membership status, emphasizing its inclusive nature.

The goal of the gym is to collectively conquer over 2,000 stairs, a symbolic feat that mirrors the determination of those who responded to the 9/11 tragedy. Although the fitness center chain is a recent addition to South Burlington, having opened in June, it carries a profound legacy, having been founded in New York City in 1989.

The event has drawn firefighters from various parts of Vermont, including Newbury. Eddie Wells from the Newbury Fire Department expressed the importance of this event, saying, “Me and my two sons just try to honor the guys who are gone today, and 343 firefighters lost their lives; this is a small part we can do to keep it going.”

Sarah Langworthy, an Essex Junction resident, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need to remember and educate the next generation about the significance of 9/11. She said, “Gotta remember everybody. I have a ten-year-old and a seven-year-old, and we had a conversation about it last night.”

The event holds particular significance for Anna Kiuuza, who highlighted the importance of instilling these values in the younger generation, stating, “I have kids we’re raising kids in here, so it’s good for them to know and to remind them.”

This marks the first year that Crunch Fitness has hosted the Stair Master Challenge, and officials have expressed their commitment to continue this event in the years to come. Their dedication to honoring those who fell on that tragic day serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and remembrance in our community.