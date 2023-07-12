Barre, VT – Due to historic levels of flooding across the state of Vermont, the 44th Annual Vermont Governor’s Cup has been postponed from the original date to July 27.

Thunder Road officials announced on Tuesday that the original date of July 13 is too soon after the entire state was impacted by severe floods, including Thunder Road’s office building in downtown Barre.

“Although Thunder Road was able to weather the storm, just as she has for the last 64 years, the whole of Vermont can’t say the same,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud. “Many of our teams, fans, our Thunder Road family, have more to worry about at this time than making it to the racetrack. We look forward to seeing everyone next week for the SRX Event, no doubt our biggest show in Thunder Road history. Stay safe, we wish you well and we’ll see you all at the track soon.”

The postponement will give officials the necessary time to access the situation and plan accordingly.